Lady Antebellum Donned Dolce & Gabbana

Earlier this week, country’s biggest stars hit the red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee to attend the 53rd annual Country Music Association Awards. American country music group Lady Antebellum arrived at the Bridgestone Arena all wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Cassie Kelley, the wife of band member Charles Kelley, attended the ceremony donning a black crystal button midi dress from D&G. She later posted on her Instagram account to rave about being treated to a special fitting with the luxury fashion house who recently expanded their size offerings to include women’s sizes 16 and 18. Kelley admitted that she does tend to worry and become self-critical before attending events and award shows by her husband’s side. It can be difficult to find a gorgeous designer dress that will make you feel like a superstar if most brands don’t even offer your size.

Excerpt from Kelley’s Instagram post: So here is where it gets good…@dolcegabbana offered to dress us all for the @cma awards this year (like WHAT?!? Absolute dream!) and i walked into the fitting with a rack of gorgeous couture. Most couture brands only go up to a size 8 but dolce has the most beautiful inclusive sizing and goes up to a size 18!!

The Italian luxury fashion house is the first designer brand to have a full inclusive range of sizes. D&G has always celebrated women and maintained strong sense of femininity, so it is only fitting that they continue to champion a body positive mindset. Kelley added in her post that the brand truly understands all women’s bodies and creates form-fitting, flattering fashions with ease.

The post finished with these words: So this is a long post to say thank you, @dolcegabbana for making clothes that love a woman’s body. Thank you for being inclusive in your sizing. Thank you for offering to dress a 36 year old stay at home mom for a red carpet, because i felt absolutely beautiful last night.

When it comes to clothing size, every woman should feel exactly how Kelley felt the night of the CMA Awards. By extending their collection’s clothing size range, Dolce & Gabbana continues to pays tribute to women of all shapes and sizes.