Dolce & Gabbana Unveils First Dallas Outpost The Italian brand hosted former First Lady Laura Bush and other notable attendees at the celebratory luncheon

Written by Kasey Caminiti

To celebrate the opening of luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana’s first Dallas, Texas boutique, esteemed guests gathered at The Dallas Opera to admire some of the most stunning looks from the Men’s and Women’s Fall/Winter 2019-2020 Eleganza Collections. The fashionable presentation attracted the likes of former First Lady Laura Bush, Nancy Rogers, Nancy Nasher, Kim Hext, Ellen Winspear, and more.



The 300 attendees enjoyed scenography from The Golden Cockerel before indulging in a savory luncheon featuring a burrata and heirloom tomato salad, Sicilian pastries, and other authentic Italian bites.



