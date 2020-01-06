DuJour Navigation

Jason Momoa Stunned in Cartier at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The actor chose a dazzling brooch and rose gold timepiece from the luxury jewelry brand

Written by Kasey Caminiti

As Hollywood’s resident ruggedly handsome charmer, Jason Momoa did not disappoint at his first Golden Globes. Momoa has a knack for incorporating his distinct personal style (read: scrunchies) into all of his red carpet fashion choices, while maintaining a chic and somewhat upscale vibe. The Aquaman star attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards with his wife Lisa Bonet and arrived in a green velvet jacked by Tom Ford with black Valentino pants before unveiling a tank top and muscles for days. Obviously Momoa’s unconventional fashion choice created a buzz on social media, but he somehow managed to make it work in all the right ways.

Cartier Fine Jewelry brooch with 18k white gold, onyx, emerald, and diamonds

Along with his black tank top, Momoa donned Cartier jewelry for a touch of elegance. The first glimmer of luxury came on the red carpet in the form of a Cartier Fine Jewelry brooch with 18k white gold, onyx, emerald, and diamonds. The brooch feels a bit bohemian which is ideal for Momoa’s style.

Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, 46mm, in 18k rose gold with a leather band

Once inside the ceremony, Momoa removed his Tom Ford jacket to reveal the now-trending black tank top, and a gorgeous Cartier timepiece. The Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, 46mm, in 18k rose gold with a leather band was the perfect accessory for Momoa.

