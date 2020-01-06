Jason Momoa Stunned in Cartier at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

As Hollywood’s resident ruggedly handsome charmer, Jason Momoa did not disappoint at his first Golden Globes. Momoa has a knack for incorporating his distinct personal style (read: scrunchies) into all of his red carpet fashion choices, while maintaining a chic and somewhat upscale vibe. The Aquaman star attended the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards with his wife Lisa Bonet and arrived in a green velvet jacked by Tom Ford with black Valentino pants before unveiling a tank top and muscles for days. Obviously Momoa’s unconventional fashion choice created a buzz on social media, but he somehow managed to make it work in all the right ways.

Along with his black tank top, Momoa donned Cartier jewelry for a touch of elegance. The first glimmer of luxury came on the red carpet in the form of a Cartier Fine Jewelry brooch with 18k white gold, onyx, emerald, and diamonds. The brooch feels a bit bohemian which is ideal for Momoa’s style.

Once inside the ceremony, Momoa removed his Tom Ford jacket to reveal the now-trending black tank top, and a gorgeous Cartier timepiece. The Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch, 46mm, in 18k rose gold with a leather band was the perfect accessory for Momoa.