Hublot Releases a Timepiece Inspired by New York

Hublot has announced the newest addition to the luxury watchmaker’s roster: the Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle New York. This timepiece was created as a tribute to New York City, embodying the strength and resilience of the city and the people that live in it.

As a city built on the foundations of concrete, Hublot’s newest timepiece draws inspiration not only from the materials but also from the city’s strength, energy and ability to evolve and overcome. Hublot has surprised the luxury watch world with its ability to find new materials to use in the creation of their watches yet again. The Classic Fusion watch is encased in concrete giving a contemporary New York twist to a classic style.

Is there a better way to fully embrace a “New York Strong” mindset than with some of the most iconic New Yorkers who are members of the Hublot family? Former Giants powerhouse Victor Cruz, Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and Michelin-star chef Daniel Boulud joined together for Hublot’s Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle New York campaign to celebrate the city they call home.

“Once a New Yorker, always a New Yorker. I have experienced the highs and lows alongside this city and am honored to take part in a campaign that shows New York’s true spirit of strength and energy. Hublot helped me celebrate a major milestone in my life last year, and I am thrilled to be able to partner with the brand again, this time to celebrate our beautiful city and its people,” says Mariano Rivera, 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame Unanimous Choice Inductee.

The Classic Fusion Concrete Jungle New York, $18,800, HUBLOT, hublot.com.