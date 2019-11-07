Montblanc and The Webster Celebrate Their New Launch Maggie Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, and other celebs toasted to the new limited-edition writing instrument collection

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Tucked away in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood at The Webster’s boutique, celebrities gathered to celebrate the limited-edition collection created by Montblanc and luxury retailer The Webster. The Webster is known for its signature pink color and vibrant mascot, a pink flamingo. Integrating this elevated playful aesthetic into the sophisticated creativity of Montblanc proved to be successful. The capsule collection puts the Solitaire Fountain Pen center stage, featuring a platinum-plated cap and barrel, and a pink lacquer forepart, of course. The two other pieces in the collection include an ink bottle and fine stationary.



Both brands tend to attract creative and adventurous audiences. To celebrate the collaborative collection, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Spike Lee mingled at The Webster boutique among other guests. Mona Matsuoka provided tunes for the evening and a fashion illustrator created personalized fashion sketches with a Montblanc pen throughout the night.



