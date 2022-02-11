Fashion’s Favorite Foodie Is Foodgod

View the gallery

Foodgod is a lifelong foodie who has garnered 11 million social media followers for his unique celebration of all things food. In his new eponymous Discovery+ series, executive produced by Kris Jenner, he takes his obsession to the next level in search of the boldest, craziest and most exclusive restaurants and dishes. “No one does what I do, which is getting you to these cool experiences with over-the-top food,” he says. “I eat out 365 days a year.” In Foodgod’s four-episode season, he visits hotspots in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Miami accompanied by celebrity pals including Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Fat Joe and Criss Angel. “I use my personality, people I’m friends with and my access to cool places that most people can’t get to, all together in one.”

Audiences fell in love with Foodgod’s boisterous personality on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, followed by appearances in a string of the show’s spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons. Despite having years of experience filming reality television, Foodgod admits that there were some surprises that came when creating his food-focused series. “I’m so used to just filming. But a lot of times with Foodgod, we had to focus more on the food than me,” he says with a laugh. “I had to make sure I was getting more descriptions of the food and specific details.” The show also differed from the quick hits of Instagram that Foodgod is accustomed to, where photos of food don’t necessarily include specific details. “I was surprised that, ironically enough, I had to focus so much more on the food than I even thought, from very specific questions about exactly how a dish is made to when something started.”

From food creation to presentation, the minutiae is Foodgod’s speciality. “I’m very specific with the way I like things done.” He adds that he will never hesitate when it comes to adjusting a dish at a restaurant if it means it will be made perfectly. “I don’t even think twice about it. I will always change it.” But, you won’t find any Michelin-starred restaurants or buzzy eateries on his series. “My whole thing is the vibe with the food. My brand is pop culture, fun places and fun items, whether it’s crazy potato chips or ice cream made out of chicken,” he explains.

The first episode of Foodgod fully embraces that vibe by serving up cotton candy art at Kim Kardashian West’s home and a quirky 1950s diner experience with Jenner at Frisco’s in Los Angeles. While Foodgod has close relationships with the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan, he says that he would choose Jenner to accompany him on a foodie adventure. “She’s not dieting all the time so she’s ready to eat. She’s always like, ‘Oh, this place looks good,’ or, ‘I heard about this place.’”

So what restaurants does Foodgod frequent when he’s not filming? “I’ve been going to Zero Bond every night,” he says, adding that the Polo Bar and Casa Cipriani are also New York City favorites. The 60-year-old Candlelight Inn in Westchester is his go-to for buffalo wings, and he loves JG Melon on the Upper East Side for burgers.