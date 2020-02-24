Dolce & Gabbana Drops New Sneakers

Sneakerheads, this one’s for you. D&G has dropped two new must-have, unisex sneaker styles: the Daymaster and NS1.

The Daymaster is more of your chunky Dad-style sneaker that can be paired with any streetwear look such as denim coveralls, or a silky slip. The NS1, much like its name, is sleek and aerodynamic. With its lower profile and flexible rubber sole, the NS1 is the cool girl shoe to wear with all of your jeans-and-a-T-shirt ‘fits.

Both styles are available in other color combinations, and can be purchased at select Dolce & Gabbana boutiques, including the Fifth Avenue flagship.

Main image, from top: Men’s Daymaster sneaker, $525, and women’s Daymaster sneaker, $575, DOLCE & GABBANA, dolcegabbana.com.