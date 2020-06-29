<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, DuJour Media brought together a star-studded cast to provide a message of unity and hope with the new “We Love NY” video tribute. DuJour chronicled the city through exclusive images and video during the height of the pandemic and converged the array of creative talent to recount what drives their love for New York in the heartfelt tribute.

“While we are all experiencing very challenging times I wanted to pay homage to my hometown, the backyard to media that fuels the world, and the city hit hardest by the pandemic, New York,” says DuJour Media CEO and Founder, Jason Binn. “Thinking about what it means going forward I wanted to create an uplifting message about ‘we’ to one of the most resilient cities in the world, and capture this time of courage and heroic strength that will always remain part of New York. This moment brought creativity and imagination to the forefront where I was able to utilize all of the sectors of DuJour to spread this message.”

The powerful sentiment of “we” has been featured across multiple platforms from Dujour.com to the summer issue, app and now in the “We Love NY” video. “We Love NY” features Alec Baldwin, Sylvester Stallone, Naomi Watts, Venus Williams, Kevin Costner, Lionel Richie, Michael Douglas, Fran Drescher, Gene Simmons, Daisy Fuentes, Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, Michael Caine, Tony Robbins, Steven Tyler, Clive Davis, Gloria Estefan and more, written, produced and directed by Jason Binn.

Watch the video above.