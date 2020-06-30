Assouline Presents Yves Saint Laurent’s Greatest Hits

Fashion journalist Laurence Benaïm has compiled 100 of the most iconic pieces from the Yves Saint Laurent archive into this anthology from Assouline. This volume features looks that debuted at his first runway show in January 1962 all the way to his final haute couture presentation in 2002. Yves Saint Laurent: The Impossible Collection features seminal pieces like the Mondrian shift dress, the black dress from the film Belle de Jour, tailored pantsuits and numerous “coup de crayon” draped gowns.

During Saint Laurent’s time, he single-handedly transformed the idea of haute couture, redeveloping it for a new era of young and independent women. His designs drastically altered the world of fashion and introduced the concept of ready-to-wear that catered to a wider audience.