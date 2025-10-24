Room Request: Villa Santa Cruz

Situated on 20 acres along the unspoiled Playa La Pastora, a preferred spot for locals and seasoned surfers, Villa Santa Cruz in Todos Santos is a true Baja gem. Opened 14 years ago by husband-and-wife team Matt and Jessica Canepa as a cozy four-room property, the serene hideaway—located just one hour from bustling Cabo San Lucas—features two swimming pools, two restaurants enveloped within an intricate woven, cocoon-like structure and an on-site farm with an apiary. The sprawling, 23-room peaceful oasis dotted with saguaro cacti, coconut palms and manicured walkways—now co-owned by the Canepas along with longtime former guests Guillermo Marrero and Joyce Maggiore—features five luxurious tented ocean suites with tile floors and premium linens and eight new rooftop villas equipped with hot tubs and firepits. Listen to the waves crash from the comfort of your own patio or take in a painterly sunset poolside with a house made margarita garnished with fresh herbs plucked from the garden. Share stories around a bonfire with s’mores and stargazing, or venture off-site for a private art workshop with local artist Jenni Ward. Next year, the resort will unveil a standalone spa and state-of-the art fitness center.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s owner, Jessica Canepa, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Tented Ocean suites

What makes it so special?

Villa Santa Cruz offers a truly unmatched setting—right on the beach, where guests can watch migrating whales spout in the Pacific without even lifting their heads from the pillow. Each of these standalone tented suites are thoughtfully nestled into the landscape, creating an immersive connection with nature while maintaining every modern comfort. Luxuriously appointed with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, pillowtop beds and spacious bathrooms featuring indulgent soaker tubs, our accommodations allow guests to experience the wild beauty of Baja without sacrificing sophistication or ease.

What is the nightly room rate for this suite?

From $1,225

What is your favorite design element on property?

My favorite design element is the striking glass staircase in the Main Villa. It features a mix of cobalt blue, turquoise and clear glass tiles set within a sleek black metal frame. I love how it transforms something purely functional, stairs, into a true work of art, catching the light beautifully and creating a sense of movement and color as you ascend.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Rooftop Villa King Orion. The Rooftop Villas each feature stunning private rooftops with hot tubs and gas fireplaces, creating the ultimate Baja retreat. There’s something truly magical about cozying up with loved ones under a blanket of stars, listening to the waves in the distance and watching the firelight dance—it’s an experience that feels both intimate and unforgettable.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Villa Santa Cruz stands apart as a true Baja icon because of its deeply personal story and sense of place. Unlike corporate resorts, it’s independently owned and operated by two families whose friendship began right here on the property. Our shared vision transformed a remote stretch of Todos Santos coastline into a soulful retreat that blends barefoot luxury with authentic Baja living. You’ll often see us, the owners, walking through the farm with our dogs or enjoying live music on Friday nights at our farm-to-table restaurant, Caracara—a reminder that this is not just a hotel, it’s our home.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

We have on-site horse stables operated by authentic Baja cowboys, a vibrant nod to the Ranchero culture that’s woven into Baja’s identity. Guests can saddle up for a ride along the beach or through the desert, experiencing the landscape the way locals have for generations.