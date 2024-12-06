Room Request! Domes Novos Santorini

Featuring 50 suites and two villas, all with private pools, guests at Domes Novos Santorini, Autograph Collection can expect a calm and comfortable retreat on Oia. Fusing Cycladic luxury with a sustainable approach, Kiros Pagkalidis Architects has used local materials including volcanic stone and blonde oak to curate a sophisticated and neutral palette punctuated with dark accents and both indoor and outdoor spaces. The views of the Aegean from almost anywhere at the hotel are magical but, to truly get a jaw-dropping view, check out the rooftop restaurant and bar, Vatanee. Here you can enjoy a romantic dinner for two with an upscale Mediterranean menu that changes daily. Breakfast is served every morning at the restaurant located in front of the hotel’s gorgeous infinity pool, a highlight of the hotel, which showcases the panoramic views and landscape below. Just a 10 minute walk from the property, you’ll hit the central part of Oia where you can shop, eat and gasp at the breathtaking views of the ocean and cliff side hotels. And, when you’re tired of being amongst the crowds, the hotel shuttle can easily pick you and take you back to the property to enjoy the respite this boutique hotel offers. Domes Novos Santorini combines both the charm and beauty of Santorini without the bustle of Fira and cruise ship crowds that travel through central Oia, making this boutique hotel perfect for a more intimate experience.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s manager, Duarte Ralha, to learn more about the hotel.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Room 215, a Senses Bungalow

What makes it so special?

This particular room is situated at the end of the main road within the resort, right in the center of our property. Its prime location offers guests convenient access to all amenities, while still providing a sense of seclusion and tranquility. Its generous size includes a spacious living area that allows guests to relax and unwind in comfort. Additionally, the room boasts a breathtaking central view of the Aegean Sea, which becomes even more magical at sunset. The combination of ample space and stunning vistas makes this room a favorite among our guests seeking both luxury and natural beauty.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

From €700

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The lamp inspired by volcanic lava at our front desk area. This stunning piece is not only a tribute to the island’s volcanic origins but is also artfully designed to resemble a sea creature. This dual interpretation beautifully encapsulates the essence of our location, where the land meets the sea, and serves as a striking focal point that captures the imagination of our guests.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

304 (a Senses Retreat). This room exudes a cozy and inviting atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home. It features a spacious balcony that offers an exclusive view of the Santorini sunset, providing a private and intimate setting for our guests to enjoy one of the most beautiful sights in the world. The combination of comfort and stunning scenery makes Room 304 a truly special place to stay.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The delightful treat we offer to guests upon check-in: beet and berry macarons. These exquisite confections are a modern and creative twist on traditional Greek ingredients and flavors, providing a small taste of our Vatanee restaurant. This unique welcome gift sets the tone for the innovative and culturally rich experiences that await our guests during their stay.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We planted a vineyard during the initial construction phase. As our hotel evolves, so do these vineyards, offering guests a unique opportunity to witness their growth over the years. This ongoing transformation allows returning guests to experience the changes season after season, making each visit distinct and memorable. It also symbolizes our commitment to sustainability and deepening the connection between our guests and the natural beauty of our surroundings.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The thoughtfully designed landscape, which predominantly features local plants and volcanic rocks. This deliberate choice was made to maintain a strong connection to the island’s volcanic heritage and the transformative power of nature. The use of indigenous flora and volcanic materials not only enhances the natural beauty of our grounds, but also promotes environmental sustainability and a sense of place that resonates deeply with our guests.