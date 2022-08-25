Room Request! Best Bower

Local couple Melanie Kratovil and Pliny Reynolds (owners of popular barbecue restaurant, Terlingua) have opened the new guesthouse, Best Bower, next to the Portland Observatory on Munjoy Hill in Portland, Maine. The elegant hotel, which is keyless and contactless, boasts six spacious and unique guest rooms with custom furnishings, often fabricated by local artisans, and a curated art collection, What sets the charming and property aside from others in downtown Portland is its distinctive terraced courtyard with café tables and chairs where guests can comfortably enjoy coffee, wine or a quiet place to read a book. Carrara marble tiles and handmade Fireclay tiles were used in the luxurious bathrooms and the bathroom amenities are by Oneka. The couple has painstakingly restored the former church into a fabulous place to stay in a super cool neighborhood where you can find the best restaurants and shops.

DuJour spoke with Kratovil to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Loft East and Loft West

What makes them so special?

Each loft has a private entrance that can be accessed from the shared courtyard between the guesthouse and the Observatory. The lofts are unique in that they are more spacious than a typical hotel room. They can accommodate 2-4 guests and feature a king size bed, twin XL bed and a pull-out sleeper sofa bed in the main space. The lofts are very versatile in that they can accommodate a variety of travelers (a family with small children, a group of friends visiting for a weekend getaway or business travelers).

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $250

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The Best Bower is situated alongside the Portland Observatory, one of Maine’s most adored landmarks.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

It is a tie between the Library and the Crow’s Nest. Both completely different. The crows nest has a large skylight that offers an unparalleled view of the Observatory while the Library with it custom woodwork and navy blue-tiled bathroom creates a cozy elegance.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The courtyard. I love the way it ties in with the historic Observatory and the guest house creating a wonderful spot for morning coffee or afternoon cocktails.

How about one more fun fact about the property?