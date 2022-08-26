Your Summer 2022 Style News

Pedal to the Medal

During Salone del Mobile 2022, Tod’s debuted the T Bike, a high-tech, carbon fiber bicycle designed in collaboration with Italian bike manufacturer Colnago. The Tod’s T Bike will be available in racing green and orange in a limited quantity of 70, each customizable by size.

Home Sweet Home

The ad campaign for Dolce&Gabbana’s new Casa home line features musician Machine Gun Kelly, photographed by Mert & Marcus. The photo shoot recalls the traditional imagery of Renaissance nudes while alluding to the aesthetic of the brand’s iconic 2000s campaigns. The vibrant and colorful collection features hand-blown Murano glasses, porcelain plates, table linens, accent pillows and towels. The new line is everything and more you’d expect from the Italian brand known for glamour and creativity.

Serving Looks

Three new tennis-inspired sportswear collections will have you looking your best on and off the court this summer. Functional, stylish and innovative tops, bottoms and one-piece dresses celebrate classic athleticism in performance fabrics. Plus a fashionable racket to swing.