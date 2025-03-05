The Brightest Light On Broadway: Ella Beatty

After making a splash in last season’s Appropriate opposite Sarah Paulson, which she calls a “masterclass,” 24-year-old Ella Beatty joins a starry cast for Lincoln Center Theatre’s production of a new version of Ibsen’s Ghosts. It includes Billy Crudup, Lily Rabe, Rabe’s partner Hamish Linklater and Levon Hawke (son of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman), who, like Beatty, has a distinguished pedigree. Beatty, the daughter of Annette Bening and Warren Beatty, says she was “totally floored” by the power of Mark O’Rowe’s adaptation of the play when she auditioned in October. Ibsen, she explains, “has a way of interrogating human beings that is both relentless and satisfying. So much of what Ibsen was trying to talk about we are still in the ring with as a society today.” Beatty hopes audiences will come to see Ghosts “for the same reason they did in 1882—to be excited and moved,” but, she urges, “the other actors in this play are extraordinary. Come to see them if nothing else!”