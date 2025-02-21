Photographer Sophie Elgort Debuts A New Series

View the gallery

Portrait Mode with Sophie Elgort invites you to photo shoots with world-renowned talent as she highlights how the unique relationship between photographer and subject opens up conversation. Each of the four episodes takes the audience behind the scenes on a photoshoot with world-renowned talent—ABT principal dancer Skylar Brandt, photographer Arthur Elgort (and my dad), four-time Grammy Award-winning producer musician Nile Rodgers and EGOT winner Rita Moreno—to explore their creative process. “The concept came together because my favorite part of photography is getting to know the subject through the photoshoot process, not only by what they say during our conversations throughout, but also by seeing them in action,” says Elgort. “We wanted to create this show to offer a window into this process and offer viewers the chance to get to know these remarkable artists in a unique way. A few favorite moments include Nile Rodgers riffing on his Hit-Maker guitar and Rita Moreno spontaneously covering a jazz song a cappella, mid-shoot.” All four episodes are streaming on PBS ALL ARTS now.