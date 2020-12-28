When ushering in 2021 on New Year’s Eve this year, we suggest having a glass of Veuve Clicquot in-hand. The iconic bubbly is a go-to for most celebrations but especially on New Year’s Eve. Chef, activist, and Veuve Clicquot New Maker Sophia Roe has been busy creating some of the most mouth-watering food pairings that go perfectly with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label.

To make this year’s holiday a little easier, Roe shared her top culinary tips as well as her top toast suggestion below.

Tell us a little about why your food pairing with Veuve Clicquot’s iconic Yellow Label is a great option for New Year’s Eve.

My favorite part about eating during the holidays is the side dishes. I love the Brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, and any kind of hearty winter salad. The radicchio with tahini dressing pairs perfectly with Veuve Clicquot’s Yellow Label. The rich and fatty dressy paired with the crisp crunch of the radicchio. It’s a match made in new year heaven!

What other food and Veuve Clicquot pairings would you suggest for an at-home NYE celebration?

I’m all for a caviar and French fry bar if you’re going super fun, but fancy. But no matter what a few big bowls of herby/buttery popcorn and a cheese board will always work in a pinch.

What is your go-to holiday aesthetic?

I’m pretty laid back. I’m a sucker for a knit turtleneck (in any color) and the warmest coat I can find.

Do you have a specific toast in mind for New Year’s Eve?

“You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be, and you’re right on schedule.”

Tell us a little about your new VICE series, Counter Space!

The show is all about storytelling and connection. Counter Space goes beyond how things taste to examine how they impact or are impacted by the ever-changing world around us.

What can we expect from your upcoming book?

Not sure when it’ll be ready for the world–hopefully 2021? We will see! There are so many beautiful cookbooks out there, so I certainly am not rushing. This book will be dedicated to all things “sauce.” I’ve always wanted to make a book that contains hundreds of recipes for different relishes, broths, dressing, sauces, pickles, etc. I am SO excited for it to come out!