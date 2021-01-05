Burberry has launched its limited-edition Future Archive capsule collection that embodies the signature heritage of the brand with reimagined moments. Riccardo Tisci designed the collection of modern Burberry outerwear for men and women. This capsule takes a modern spin on the timeless and classic history of the house.

The outerwear-focused collection is made up of 150 pieces of each style including diamond-quilted coats, bombers, field jackets, tailored trousers and accessories; buckets hats, bags and scarves. Highlights feature a diamond-quilted cotton parka that has been remastered with a trench-inspired back panel offering a modern merge of the two classics. Nylon bucket hats are adorned with utilitarian pockets inspired by Burberry’s signature trench. The collection also offers a new take on Burberry’s runway bowling bag, in a compact size with a diamond-quilted corduroy panel and chain strap.

The capsule collection is available to purchase exclusively at Burberry’s Chicago store as well as burberry.com.