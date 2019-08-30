Visit This Chic Resort For a Luxe Getaway

When people think of summer in New York, most people’s minds almost immediately wander out east to the Hamptons. But what if I told you the chicest getaway is just 70 minutes outside of NYC? Well, I just did. Asbury Park, New Jersey has been revamped as an idyllic respite from the city, and that’s due to one place: Asbury Ocean Club.

The Asbury Ocean Club, which just opened its doors this summer, brought together real-estate developer iStar, and hotel innovator and operator David Bowd of the sought-after Salt Hotels. New York’s acclaimed Bonetti / Kozerski Architecture also contributed, and the project was helmed design-wise by Anda Andrei, who has lead design teams for many properties, including 11 Howard and Gramercy Park Hotel. This New Jersey property boasts direct beach access, a boutique hotel, and even residences with ocean views. The hotel portion is all located on the fourth floor, with 54 amazing rooms, all with 11-feet ceilings and incredible amenities. Staying there, you’ll feel instantly at peace—especially as you take in the views from the gigantic windows in every room. Some rooms have ocean views, while others open up unto a courtyard of greenery and sand dunes.

The Drawing Room is, well, a real draw. Andrei eschewed the traditional “beach” colors in favor of greens, oranges, and rich finishes, and the space feels much more like a living room at a beach house rather than a lobby. At night, it comes alive with music (sometimes live, like in the orchestra trio I got to experience) as well as drinks.

During the day, you can lounge by the pool on the lobby deck overlooking the ocean, which also features trees springing from the boards and lounge chairs aplenty. Grab a cocktail by the outside bar (there’s a bespoke gin from Asbury Park Distilling Co. and a summer shandy from Asbury Park Brewery, to begin…) or cool down with their granita, or shaved ice. Want to head to the shore? They’ve circumvented New Jersey beach laws (AKA no private areas) by giving you the next best thing — a Beach Bellperson. They’ll set up towels, chairs, and umbrellas, bring you lunch, deliver cold bottles of water…you name it. They’re here for you.

And on the Jersey Shore, is there anything more luxe than that?

Asbury Ocean Club Hotel is located at 1101 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ; 732-825-6000. You can make a reservation at here.