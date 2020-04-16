Room Request! Urban Cowboy Lodge

Away from the worries of city life and cell service lies a getaway for weary travelers looking to turn off for a weekend and embrace evenings filled with fireside chats and board games. Rolling up to Urban Cowboy Lodge in Big Indian, New York, the sound of nature and the scent of a wood burning fire welcome you to the upstate New York lodge. At check in, you’re greeted by a crop of carefully curated found objects, foraged by one of the hotel’s owners Lyon Porter, litter the hand stamped walls of the lobby bar.

Somewhere between your first new friend and your second drink, a homey feeling starts to set in, the staff becomes a little like family, and that stress you carried in is slipping further into the distance.

The accommodations at Urban Cowboy are a cabin fever dream, but with WiFi. A backdrop of bespoke wallpaper sets the scene for the rustic aesthetic, but the crown jewel of each room is the quiet expanse of the mountainous landscape. Each room is equipped with a fireplace for chilly nights and beautiful Pendleton bedding. A stocked mini bar and local bath amenities are a welcomed reason to spend a little extra time in bed, or, in the clawfoot bathtub with a picture perfect view.

The Urban Cowboy Lodge in the Catskills isn’t somewhere you’ll find yourself squeezing an activity into every moment. It’s a place for reflection, self care, and connecting with nature–a true retreat from real life that will stick with you long after you’ve left. Their brand of hospitality is fluid and luxurious, encouraging you to create your own adventure for the weekend. For the cabin fever prone, the property has some beautiful hiking trails, an Estonian Sauna, and a (seasonal) pool. During ski season, Belleayre Mountain, which just finished a multi-million dollar renovation, is just a 10-minute drive away. For the ski newbies or those looking to brush up on their form, the mountain provides spectacular private lessons with expert instructors like Chris Ericson to get the most out of your time.

Supper time at the lodge is when the magic happens. Helmed by chef Tara Norvell, Rustic serves focuses on simple dishes crafted from fresh local ingredients. Her zero-waste focused sustainable kitchen blends seamlessly into Urban Cowboy’s ethos. Each night, a new menu awaits in the community seated dining room. The hum of conversation starts as a light chatter that quickly propels into fits of laughter amongst old friends you’ve known for mere hours.

Below, Urban Cowboy’s hotel partner and developer Phil Hospod takes us through his favorite rooms on property.

What’s the most requested room?

The Alpine Bathing Suite since everyone wants the full forest view from their two-person copper soaking tub. The heated bathroom floors, reclaimed wood flooring and fully stocked mini-bars certainly don’t hurt either.

What makes it so special?

The radiant floors and antique touches create a warm, bespoke space for each guest. The wallpaper in these rooms was designed for the hotel and inspired by bandanas, which are seen around the property as part of the staff “uniform” (and on some of the guests!).

What is the rate?

Depending on season, the Alpine Bathing Suite ranges from $285 to $345 during the week and $395 to $495 during the weekend.

What room is your personal favorite?

I’m partial to the Walden Forest Bathing Suite. It has a private outdoor cedar soaking tub ensconced in the forest and all you can hear is the sound of the river below. It’s pretty magical and not as well known.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The wallpaper is actually individually hand-printed and hand-laid vintage paper done by an incredible artist and friend of the Cowboy–Clint Van Gemert. It wraps the rooms and provides a beautiful wabi-sabi effect on the space. Also, the interior design and all antique furnishings and art were hand selected by co-owner and designer Lyon Porter. It’s a distinctive and impactful design that complements the experience.