Room Request! The Times Square EDITION

Times Square draws over 50 million visitors per year. It’s the classic “city that never sleeps” mantra epitomized with its bright, ceaseless lights illuminating the way for both tourists and locals around the clock. As a longtime New Yorker, there’s nothing great that happens there–it’s generally a place to steer clear of, especially by taxi (unless you’re planning on being extremely late to your next destination). But, when I heard the news that EDITION Hotels would be opening a new property in the midst of it, I was filled with wonder: could they execute the calm, cool, collectedness they’d come to be known for in this place? I had to find out.

The moment I walked through the Times Square EDITION’s 47th Street doors, my heart returned to normal speed. A plush yet stark entryway with sky-high ceilings greets guests, along with the friendly face of a staff member who’ll whisk bags away and serve as a guide to the lobby above. The check-in process is a breeze, and despite an eagerness to see my room, I couldn’t help but be drawn to the beautiful bars at every turn. After a cocktail at the immaculate, sparkling all-white Lobby Bar, I settled into the quiet oasis that was my corner suite overlooking the buzz far below, with dinner and a show just an elevator ride away.

Somehow, EDITION has created a perfect, neutral-toned escape from Times Square right in its heart, providing centrally located luxury to visitors and a full lifestyle staycation experience to locals, defined by its lack of need to ever leave the property should you prefer not to. In fact, you might want to stay put either way. Below, we explore the Times Square EDITION’s most requested room with EDITION Hotels Vice President of Brand Experience Ben Pundole.

What’s the most requested room at Times Square EDITION?

A Corner Suite on a high floor overlooking Times Square. The view is surreal.

What is the usual rate for that room type?

Rates start at $1,650 per night.

What makes the property as a whole special? How did EDITION manage to create such a perfect escape from the busy streets below?

There’s nothing like EDITION in Times Square. The first luxury property, the first Michelin starred chef-led restaurant, and Paradise Club is a unique offering with full broadcasting capabilities. There are floors of compelling and inviting food and beverage, each with their own terrace overlooking Duffy Square, and an incredible gym on the 12th floor with floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s the most unique and elegant offering in Times Square by far.

Any notable/celebrity guests or regulars that you can share with us?

It’s been an exciting few months! We opened with a performance from Diana Ross and Nile Rogers, one of those special New York nights that happen once a decade! We’ve seen performances from Lauryn Hill, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Q-Tip, to name a few. We hosted a party for Janet Jackson when she was inducted into the Hall of Fame, and we’ve also hosted charity events that drew the likes of Keith Richards and Jerry Hall. We have embraced the ‘who’s who’ of Broadway theater scene.

This property is so unique in so many ways. What are some of the elements of Times Square EDITION that a guest might not find anywhere else?

The most unique thing about the Times Square EDITION is definitely the Paradise Club, a 500-capacity theater, dance, performance space located on the 7th floor. Three nights a week we host ‘The Devouring: A Marriage of Heaven and Hell,’ a dinner/cabaret show like no other. We’ve partnered with the incredible team from House of YES in Brooklyn who have created this unique show. in addition, John Fraser, the Michelin starred chef, has created a really fun menu for the show. Late night turns into the best nightclub Manhattan has seen in years. Funk, soul, disco, old school house, and beyond!

What’s your personal favorite dining/drinking experience at Times Square EDITION?

Paradise Club, by far!

What’s the best thing you’ve seen at the property so far in terms of guest experience?

It’s been so fun watching jaded New Yorkers (like myself) come to Times Square and have a great time, and come back again and again.