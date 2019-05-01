Rock ‘n’ Roll, Redefined

They may have been raised by one of the most infamous men in rock ‘n’ roll history, but sisters Alexandra and Theodora Richards, daughters of legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and supermodel Patti Hansen, are just about as down to earth as any girl next door.

During our cover shoot in New York City, the girls danced around to 90’s rock while photographer Phillip Gay snapped them in their element, modeling some of summer’s hottest trends. Sure, the clothes were extraordinary, but their other favorite part of the day was getting to hang together.

“To work with Alexandra so intimately is such a beautiful moment,” says Theodora. “We don’t really get to work together on things like this all that often, so this was really special.”

Below, the girls share their thoughts on style, their famous parents, and how they’ve each come into their own as adults.

How do each of you describe your style?

Theodora: I’m really eclectic when it comes to fashion; I like a little bit of everything, from punk rock, to elegance and grace. When it comes to my style, I can be really colorful and in your face and loud, but it totally depends on my mood.

Alexandra: I don’t really take as much time putting an outfit together. When I do, I can take hours. I am a jeans and tee-shirt kind of girl. I love the new high-waisted straight leg Levis. What they’re doing at the moment with women’s empowerment is really great. Having a product with a purpose is what this year is about, I feel.

What does your off-duty wardrobe consist of?

Theodora: It depends on the weather. I’m a naked person. I would never necessarily be in a nudist colony, but if I’m home and hanging out, I’m a naked nymph. In winter I’ll probably put on a piece of clothing that I’ve had forever, something of my grandmother’s.

Alexandra: I wish I could be a little less of a tomboy and look cuter when I’m running errands in New York but I tend to go a little grungier, a lot of black.

What’s your most favorite item in your closet?

Theodora: A skull shirt that my dad had since his Voodoo Lounge tour in the 90’s.

Alexandra: My favorite is this cream-colored flowery throw over by Tienda Ho. It’s sort of like a Kimono; it has a Hawaiian vibe to it.

Has your dad influenced your style?

Theodora: He’s definitely influenced my style. I think I have a stage persona because of him, for sure. He gave me this freedom and love of clothing. It’s given me a zest for life. I have a general love of style.

Alexandra: Because he’s so comfortable in his style and what he wears, I think that’s a huge reflection on what I wear. I think also for women to feel confident in what we wear is so important. Big smile and hold your own.

What is the item you’re most likely to steal from your sister:

Theodora: Her accessories are insane, I steal them often! They’re not flashy, they’re delicate and fun to stack.

Alexandra: She steals my jewelry, I know that because I will go over to her place and find them! She’ll usually steal one earring, not two so I guess that’s a style as well. I don’t really steal makeup but when I’m out doing errands and I stop by, I do use her makeup. She’s going to love hearing that in this interview. That’s touché for the jewelry!

Do you raid your dad’s closet?

Theodora: I do raid his closet all the time, he gets mad at me! We do it to each other. The definitive piece I steal is a silk cotton-blend button down top from the 80’s with skulls and swords printed on it.

Alexandra: Not so much anymore but he works a lot in this YSL button down tee-shirts so those kind of end up in my closet. I wear them but then I get them dry cleaned for him and I put them back.

What has your mom taught you about skincare?

Theodora: She always taught us that less is more. She was taking care of her skin since Day 1.

Alexandra: She’s always taught us to go get facials every few months because things build up, so I think that kind of routine is a good lesson for everybody. Especially living in New York, its always good to cleanse and detox.

Walk us through your beauty routine.

Theodora: I can really be that person that takes 5 minutes or 3 hours to get ready. I always want to feel refreshed, that’s the goal. I love when my skin feels renewed.

Alexandra: My sister is the guru at all of that, but I am pretty basic. I cleanse in the morning and evening and use super light moisturizer. I tend to have more sensitive skin than anyone else in my family. In my routine, less is more..

Theodora, you model and you’re so good on your radio show “Off The Cuff” on SiriusXM. It looks like so much fun. Who are you dying to interview next?

Theodora: I’d love to interview Billy Idol. And Ric Ocasek from The Cars. For me, music is what ties me to this earth.

Alexandra, you’re an international artist, a model and DJ, but I know you’ve got so many other amazing things up your sleeve. What’s next for you?

Alexandra: Music supervising is a goal I’ve been working on, so doing stuff for television and film is something I’m trying to get into next. It is amazing the platform that deejaying has been able to offer me. I’m also part of an ocean conservation program called Project Zero, and just designed a long sleeve sweatshirt with all the proceeds going towards restoring the mangrove trees. There are a lot of layers to this onion!