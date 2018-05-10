With a spacious lobby and a slew of smiling faces to welcome you, the Ritz-Carlton Downtown Atlanta is a retreat from the bustling city. Located right on the corner of Peachtree Street, guests are perfectly situated to explore the city. Down the block you’ll find several bars and restaurants to check out, while within the hotel itself you’ll have access to AG, a modern steakhouse, Lumen Bar, an elegant cocktail lounge, and Jittery Joe’s, a laidback coffee shop located on the first floor.

The hotel has recently began a slight renovation project, with a focus on the guest’s overall experience. Each guestroom will be transformed to represent the evolution of the city of Atlanta with inspiration from the city itself. With a modern and creative feel, the hotel has already started to incorporate décor and room accents that mimic the colors of Atlanta’s iconic Piedmont Park as well as featuring artwork commissioned from local artist, Erin Palovick. The hotel will reimagine every guestroom to reflect the bright and culturally unique city of Atlanta over the next few months.

A real treat at the Ritz-Carlton is the Club Lounge on the 24th floor that has been expanded to include more space for guests to unwind with a soda, water, or even a glass of wine. Over the past few years, this hotel has been unveiling new additions such as the Wellness Level in 2017 and the sleek AG restaurant in 2016. Now, with the guestrooms getting a facelift, the property will truly offer a completely elevated guest experience. See below for an inside look at the hotel from Becky Bond, the Public Relations Coordinator at The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta.

What’s the most requested room?

Our City View Corner rooms, which look down Peachtree Street and over Centennial Olympic Park, which is in the heart of downtown Atlanta, are the most requested.

What makes it so special?

From these rooms guests are able to enjoy the iconic view of the Coca-Cola sign on Peachtree Street. The sign is a signature landmark for the city and the history it represents. For an extra splurge, guests can sip sommelier-selected wines and a daily rotation of light bites while looking over downtown Atlanta from the 24th floor.

What is the rate?

City View starts at $329 and is based on availability.

What room is your personal favorite?

Room 2519, on the top floor with a spectacular corner view.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel opened on April 4, 1984 and we have 444 rooms. Our guests can enjoy an Athens, Georgia favorite, Jittery Joe’s, and our signature coffee blend Eighty-Four Pour in honor of the hotel. This special brew can only be found at The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta.