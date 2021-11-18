Room Request! Proper Austin

In the last few years, Austin, Texas has stepped up its hotel game and exciting hospitality brands have recently expanded into the market. Proper Hospitality’s co-founders Brian De Lowe and Brad Korzen are embracing that trend with the opening of Proper Austin. Ideally located in downtown’s 2nd Street District, Proper interior designer Kelly Wearstler has brought the concept to life drawing inspiration from Proper’s signature design aesthetic along with layered Americana textures and influences (think patchwork rugs and locally-sourced art, stone and millwork). The LEED Gold-certified hotel boasts 244 rooms and suites and 99 private residences. McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality runs the food and beverage on property which features Mediterranean restaurant, Peacock, coastal Mexican restaurant, La Piscina and an elegant cocktail bar, Goldies. The hotel also has a pool, fitness center and Verbena spa.

We spoke with Proper Hospitality’s managing director, Karla Aabo, to learn more about what makes this property special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Proper Balcony Suite, room 617.

Why?

It’s spectacular! It has a massive terrace that is perfect for entertaining, with direct views of the Butterfly Bridge, Lady Bird Lake and our pool. It also connects to another room so it’s perfect for families or friends looking to reconnect in Austin.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Rates start at $2,500.

What’s your personal favorite room?

All our rooms are special but I do love The Proper Suite.

Why?

It has lake views from every angle and you feel like you are floating over the Butterfly Bridge, the room feels especially magical during twilight. This room feels very personal to me as my husband and I lived in the hotel for six months while relocating from New York City. During those months, we were able to experience various rooms and the Proper Suite felt like the perfect Austin welcome. Despite living in a hotel, we never felt cramped, all the rooms feel residential with luxurious amenities that make it feel like home.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Austin is known to be the Live Music Capital of the World and you can take a piece of Austin Proper home with you through music. We have a curated playlist that on Spotify called “The Sounds of Austin Proper” which will set the tone for a Proper Evening at home.