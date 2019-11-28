Room Request! JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Set in Aventura, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is far enough away from the buzz of the city to feel like a proper escape, yet close enough for those who wish to keep a finger on the pulse of the action. Covering 300 acres of lush greenery (and everything one could possibly need at their fingertips), this is a city in its own right, complete with airy rooms and suites, world-class dining, two 18-hole golf courses, and a newly-unveiled water park for guests of all ages, there’s more reason than ever to set your sights beyond Miami’s city limits. Vanessa Viadero, Director of Marketing and PR, gives DuJour a behind-the-scenes look at the property’s most coveted room type.

You’ve just gone through quite an extensive renovation. Can you tell us a bit about the property’s new and notable features?

As a storied hotel set in one of the most sought-after South Florida destinations, JW Marriott Turnberry Miami is a 300-acre tropical oasis nestled in the heart of opulent Aventura. Offering 36 holes of championship golf, award-winning dining experiences, and a total wellness spa and fitness center, our elegant enclave is an endless escape of pampered play perfect for the luxury traveler, business executives, and families alike. The recent updates to the property include a brand new 16-story Orchid Tower comprised of 325 spacious guest rooms; almost doubling the famed resort’s occupancy to 685 rooms and the introduction of Tidal Cove, a world-class waterpark with a FlowRider® Triple, kids’ splash park, lazy river, and 25 luxury cabanas as well as two distinct dining options, Surf House Bar & Grill and FreeStyle.

What’s the most requested room at JW Marriott Turnberry?

Our two-bedroom suites in Jasmine (tower).

What makes that room so special?

[It’s] perfect for families with two rooms. One room has a king bed and the other room has two double beds, plus two full bathrooms and a kitchenette. Located in the Jasmine tower, [it] provides breathtaking views of the golf course and Tidal Cove.

What is the usual rate for that room?

Rates start at $1,400 [per night].

What’s your personal favorite dining/drinking experience on property?

Our lobby bar, named for Aventura’s visionary founder Don Soffer, is a call to the intrepid spirit and class of old-school Miami–a restatement to the idea that paradise is where you make it. An addition as part of our recent $265 million expansion project, Soff’s offers guests a robust collection of craft cocktails, including several on tap such as the house-favorite Watermelon Mule.

Tell us a few fun insider facts about JW Marriott Turnberry.

Where others saw vast swamp land and mangroves, real estate developer Don Soffer saw a luxury tropical oasis dotted with golf courses, lakes and timeless architecture–all surrounding an iconic 100-year-old banyan tree. in 1967, he sketched out this vision on a cocktail napkin, a plan to transform hundreds of acres into present day Aventura.