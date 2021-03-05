Room Request! INNSiDE by Meliá New York NoMad

With an outdoor patio for guests and an eye-catching glass-clad restaurant, the INNSiDE by Meliá New York NoMad effortlessly draws New Yorkers in. The hotel’s NoMad location places it on the cusp of the Flower District, making it easy to stumble into a charming flower shop and leave with an aromatic bouquet or a hearty little succulent. One of the most obvious traits about the hotel itself is the cool-yet-glamorous aesthetic, with jewel-toned velvet benches in the lobby and Keith Haring-esque artwork adorning the elevators.

Finding a chic hotel in an ideal location in New York City might not always be the easiest thing to come by, but adding your dog to the mix can eliminate even more properties. The INNSiDE by Meliá New York NoMad is not only pet-friendly but honestly wants to spoil all the dogs. The dog menu at the on-site restaurant, The Wilson, offers your pooch a choice between chicken or salmon with tons of veggies. (Pro tip: Don’t skip brunch at The Wilson.) The hotel partnered with Paw.com to furnish all pet-friendly rooms with faux-fur, human-grade memory foam PupRug™ pet bed and matching water and scratch proof PupProtector™ throw blanket. The throw blanket is especially ideal to avoid any paw prints when your dog jumps up on the bed in excitement!

Below, INNSiDE by Meliá New York Nomad’s General Manager, Mauricio Patino, gives us the scoop on the hotel and its partnership with Paw.com.

What’s the most requested room and what makes it so special?

The INNSiDE King City View Room is our most popular option as its spaciousness compared to similar NYC hotels allows for a comfortable stay and also provides the added benefit of Instagrammable views that would make any follower envious.

What is the rate?

Rates are seasonable and can rise and fall depending on the day. Our rates start at around $99 during off-peak and $199 during peak.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite room are the Loft Rooms. As a member of a larger family, they provide ample space for my family to be able to move around and not feel boxed in. The additional second bathroom is a huge plus for my daughters as well!

What are your favorite parts about the partnership with Paw.com?

We know that pets have increasingly become viewed as extended members of the family. Through our partnership with Paw.com, the high quality pet beds and blankets allow us to really pamper our four-legged guests in addition to their parents and siblings.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The hotel has been featured as a setting for many celebrity photo shoots and productions! We have had models like Priyanka Chopra and Josephine Skriver use our rooms for photo shoots in magazines and we have also been featured on TLC’s The Family Chantel and AppleTV’s The Morning Show.

What makes the Day Stay option such a great program?

The DayStay option is a great program because it provides a fun and safe alternative to the standard work from home option. We know that the pandemic shut-ins have resulted in many of our guests doubling their home offices as their work ones. DayStay gives folks the chance to break away from their familiar surroundings and work in a setting that will foster productivity while also enjoying every amenity that the hotel offers its guests that stay overnight.

Photo credit: Armando Rafael / Dog credit: @SafariMou