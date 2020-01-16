Room Request! Four Seasons Hotel New York

On Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan, luxury takes on its own meaning. Home to some of the city’s most coveted residential addresses, this is where the one percent hang their hats, and the hotel scene in the area serves as its short-term equivalent. With stately doors and the neighborhood’s signature soigné bellhops, what awaits inside is often transportive to a bygone era of thoughtful hospitality. The Four Seasons Hotel New York is no exception.

Stepping into the I.M. Pei-designed hotel on either side–the hotel reaches both ends of the block with entrances on both 57th and 58th Streets–is an experience in itself, and things only go up from there (literally and figuratively). Up a flight of stairs, a team of Les Clefs d’Or concierges sits above a sparkling foyer, flanked by a crimson cocktail bar on one side and a canopy of African acacia leaves on the other, The Garden’s exceptional breakfast and lunch services catering to guests and discerning locals alike. Past this side of the building is the hotel’s front desk, an elevator bank leading to the sun-drenched guest rooms and suites, and access to L.RAPHAEL Spa–in other words, all that defines a world-class stay within arm’s reach. Digital Marketing Manager Nieves J. Alvarez whisks us up to the 33rd floor and above for a virtual tour of the Four Seasons Hotel New York’s most sought-after suite.

What makes the Four Seasons such a classically luxurious New York experience?

Four Seasons Hotel New York is a beacon of luxury in Midtown Manhattan and a home away from home for travelers from around the world. Meticulously designed by Master Architect I.M. Pei., it was the first luxury hotel on Billionaires’ Row and is located just steps away from Central Park, Rockefeller Center, and the world’s most coveted boutiques on Fifth and Madison Avenues.

Our concierge team has 12 Les Clefs d’Or (Golden Key) members—more than any property in New York City—and as a consecutive Forbes Five-Star recipient since 1994, we attract the most discerning guests, from families to A-listers and diplomats. Our tenured team proudly personalizes each stay for every guest, and provides them with exclusive access to the best experiences our city has to offer. We have more than 500 employees at your service with a language pool of more than 43 languages ranging from Afrikaans to Vietnamese.

The hotel features 368 suites (23 with private terraces) and studios, many of which boast panoramic city views and unobstructed sights of Central Park. The property’s crown jewel, the Ty Warner Penthouse—the world’s most expensive one-bedroom suite ($50,000 USD/night)—sits on the 52nd floor.

Additionally, the property is home to the L. RAPHAEL Spa, where guests can experience a full array of ultra-luxe, high-performance anti-aging skincare and body treatments as well as a soaring art-deco cocktail lounge, Ty Bar, and our signature on-site restaurant, The Garden, which offers a curated menu of locally-sourced seasonal cuisine.

What’s the most requested room at Four Seasons New York?

The most requested room is the Central Park Suite.

What makes that room so special?

The Central Park Suite is a 700-square-foot one-bedroom accommodation with unobstructed views of Central Park and the Hudson River. Its interior features include a handmade king size pedestal bed, custom 100 percent Tai Ping Wool carpets, as well as Japanese Tamo Ash and English Sycamore cabinetry throughout the space.

What is the usual rate for that room?

The Central Park Suite starts at $2,650 per night.

The Four Seasons Hotel New York is pet-friendly, which many might not know. Can you share more about your pet programming?

Four Seasons Hotel New York welcomes furry pooches and kitties 25 pounds and under with no fee. Upon request, our concierge team can arrange pet-sitting, walking, or grooming services. Complimentary amenities include food and water bowls, a plush pet bed, treats, and cat litter. We can also arrange to have any specific needs for the pet prepared before arrival.

What’s your personal favorite dining/drinking experience on property?

This is a hard question, as both of our dining outlets have delicious offerings. I love the weekend brunch at The Garden, and always start with the nutrient-packed Fatigue Fighter juice from our elixirs menu. The Buddha Bowl is also a delicious gluten-free and vegan choice. Our lobster hash is also a favorite of mine; it’s topped with a tasty choron sauce. Plus, who can forget the option to add endless bubbles to your experience?

In the evening, Ty Bar, our cocktail lounge overlooking the main lobby, is a hot spot. When entertaining guests, I always encourage them to look at our signature cocktail selection. The star of the menu, is the beautiful ‘NY de Fleur’—an ode to the powerful women of Billionaires’ Row. The Korean beef tacos and crispy Brussels sprouts are also a must-try.

Tell us a few fun insider facts about Four Seasons Hotel New York.

We are the only I.M. Pei-designed hotel in the Western Hemisphere, and our soaring Grand Lobby features 33-foot ceilings and the same French Magny limestone used in the Louvre expansion. Pei came out of retirement to complete the Ty Warner Penthouse—a seven-year, $50 million project—and worked alongside famed architect Peter Marino and the hotel’s owner, Ty Warner. This one-of-a-kind accommodation sits atop the hotel, with cathedral ceilings, diamond skylights, a private library, spa, Zen Room, four cantilevered balconies that offer unmatched panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, and more. Customized down to the smallest detail, it is appointed with spectacular furnishings that were individually commissioned, custom-designed fabrics and upholstery, and an arresting art collection, including a four-foot custom-designed Deborah Thomas chandelier. Mr. Warner personally traveled to China, France, and Italy to select the rare Chinese onyx used floor-to-ceiling in the master bathroom and other semi-precious stones used for the waterfall and powder room. The master bedroom features a custom-designed canopy bed made of Thai silk with 22-carat pure-gold threads and a Hastens mattress fabricated entirely by hand in Sweden, taking 160 hours and using 100 percent natural materials. As you can see, not a single detail was spared. Service amenities for penthouse guests include a chauffeured Rolls-Royce at their disposal and a dedicated round-the-clock-attaché.