In her new book Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: A Timeless Legend on the French Riviera (Flammarion), Alexandra Campbell showcases the legendary property in Antibes along the French Riviera in all its glory. Since 1870, the resort has been an escape for creatives (from Ernest Hemingway and F. Scott Fitzgerald to Marlene Dietrich, John Lennon, Barbra Streisand, Robert Redford and anyone who’s ever attended the Cannes Film Festival) and a jet-setting international clientele. Plus, it’s played host to star-studded amfAR galas and swishy socialite weddings (like New Yorkers Nell Diamond and Teddy Wasserman and Colby Jordan and Alberto “Tico” Mugrabi).

Its individually decorated 118 rooms and suites occupy three different parts of the property: the original Villa Soleil, the Eden-Roc Pavilion and Les Deux Fontaines residence. With an infinity pool, five tennis courts, a fitness center and spa and two restaurants serving exquisite meals seaside, the secluded and romantic resort has something for every kind of traveler.

Photographer Slim Aarons famously captured guests frocklicking in the Mediterranean and lounging in the sun next to the iconic seawater swimming pool carved into the basalt cliff.

While Oetker Collection, which manages the hotel, has renovated and modernized over its illustrious history, the property has never lost its heart and soul—or popularity.