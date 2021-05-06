A Los Angeles-Based Diamond in The Rough

Los Angeles native Emily Faith Goldstein founded jewelry brand EF Collection seeing a void in the market for 14-karat gold and diamond jewelry at an approachable price. “I wanted to change the way women approach fine jewelry,” says Goldstein of the first product she launched, Diamond Zig Zag Stack rings. “While it was typically something you saved for, I wanted to make it more fun and accessible. Women don’t need to wait for someone to buy them diamonds!” Out of her West Hollywood showroom, Goldstein crafts special, feminine pieces like pavé diamond and enamel heart pendants on chains, diamond bow earrings, signet rings and diamond rainbow charms. We talked to the designer, whose delicate designs are beloved by Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Angelina Jolie, about the brand a decade in.

What pieces are you loving?

Right now, it’s all about the ear game. I love mixing and matching different studs, huggies and ear cuffs to create a fun and unique look. Pre-COVID-19, we hosted many piercing parties and, more recently, private piercing sessions as a fun way to engage with our clients and help them style their EF earrings.

How have you found that customers are shopping for jewelry right now?

Our ecommerce business has grown significantly during the pandemic as, more and more, our clients are showing they like the convenience of jewelry delivered right to their door. Fine jewelry is a great, feel-good investment—especially for all those Zoom meetings!

What types of products can we expect next?

I am pregnant with my first (baby boy!) so there will be lots of personalization, another very popular category for us. Everyone wants something unique and special that represents their family and loved ones.

You’ve been very philanthropic during the past year. Please tell me about these initiatives.

With the onset of COVID-19, we launched the #EFfort where we partnered with friends of the brand to bring awareness to incredible charities helping our greater community. With a portion of every sale going directly to these organizations, we raised over $50,000 that went directly to Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and Stand Up to Cancer.