Top Holiday Tips From The Ladies of The Home Edit

If you haven’t already spent several hours binging Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netflix, now is the time. The series stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit, a unique business rooted in combining organization with interior design and style (You’ve probably seen the satisfying rainbow shelves on Instagram–that’s The Home Edit.). The duo travel to a different celebrity’s home in each episode and revamp anything from a child’s bedroom to the kitchen pantry. The show’s executive producer Reese Witherspoon stars in the first episode where Shearer and Teplin organize Witherspoon’s epic closet of past film memorabilia including the most iconic pink suit from Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde.

The ladies of The Home Edit know how to edit, organize, and finesse a space so that it is functional and you can actually maintain the organization and utilize the system. Shearer and Teplin teamed up with Cointreau for the holiday season to offer a few of their top tips when it comes to hosting a festive holiday party. Obviously this season might be a little different from past holidays but, hosting a party can be stressful no matter how many guests. From the spirits and cuisine to the party decor and perhaps a quick holiday gift for your guests or a host whose part you’re attending–streamline your party planning process with these tips from The Home Edit and Cointreau and definitely don’t sleep on the signature cocktail recipes!

1. Invest In a Well-Stocked Bar Cart

Nothing simplifies holiday hosting more than a bar cart. When guests can serve themselves all night, everyone wins! We recommend a bar cart on wheels, which allows it to move where the party moves and then back to the kitchen when items need replenishing. Three staples our bar cart always has? Cointreau, a base spirit like vodka and fresh fruit!

2. Cocktails Are a Necessity

Create a signature cocktail for the night, display the recipe and invite your guests to channel their inner mixologist. Set up all the ingredients ahead of time, including an ice bucket, and any garnishes, glasses, and tools that are needed. We also suggest prepping a batch ahead of time and welcoming guests with the cocktail as they arrive. One of our favorites is “Everything’s Coming Up Rose” from Cointreau, it’s the perfect go-to bubbly cocktail to celebrate any occasion. It’s easy to create and engaging for any virtual guests, knowing this holiday season may look different for gatherings. Set up an area in the main entertaining space with a screen (tablet or laptop) to make your virtual guests still feel a part of the festivities.

3. Themed Decor Raises The Bar

When it comes to styling your bar cart, stick to the same color palette as your signature cocktail. Incorporate items such as linen napkins, colored straws, floral garland, candles and decorative glassware. For example, a Cosmopolitan is the perfect shade of blush pink, which you can play off of for decor, and mix with holiday shades of deeper reds and greens.

You can also utilize risers and turntables on the bar cart to maximize space and provide easier accessibility, while also creating some depth and height. It’s best to also think about the cocktails your guests will make and the steps that go into it, ensuring the set-up provides a seamless flow (pro-tip: create small cards to place throughout the cart walking guests through each step). Going the extra mile with your bar cart allows for a fun and unique focal point in the room and it also makes for a great Instagrammable moment.

4. A Festive Food Menu Never Fails

When cocktails are involved, light snacks should be too. You can never go wrong with some hors d’oeuvres that are assembly-only, such as a charcuterie board! Mix it up with a variety of nuts, cheeses, crackers, dried or fresh fruit, honey or jams, and more. We love creating these large boards and platters for parties as they cater to a variety of taste buds, and you can really tailor the board to compliment your holiday cocktail offerings.

We’re loving The Color Coded Cosmo, an exclusive Cosmopolitan-inspired cocktail we created with Cointreau. With this, we’d serve a light and effervescent salad with a tangy vinaigrette to balance the sweetness of the cocktail and complement Cointreau’s flavor profiles.

5. Offer a Cute Holiday Gift

Through the years, we have found it’s a game-changer to have a go-to holiday gift on-hand at home and keep a few ready to gift whenever and wherever you need. One of our favorite easy DIY gifts is a chic cocktail kit that has everything you need to make a classic cocktail–a bottle of Cointreau, vodka or tequila, cranberry or lime juice, salt, recipe cards, a shaker, and a citrus squeezer! You really can’t go wrong with a beautifully curated cocktail kit you can easily customize these with fun gift boxes, baskets and of course holiday cards too.

Signature Cocktails From The Home Edit

Clea’s Color Coded Cosmo:

.75 oz Cointreau

2 oz Vodka

.75 oz Lime

.5 oz Chai Hibiscus Syrup*

2 oz Sparkling Rosé

Preparation: Add all ingredients to shaker except for rosé. Add ice, shake and strain. Finish with bubbles.

*Chai Hibiscus Syrup: 1:1 sugar to water bring to boil. Turn off and let chai and hibiscus steep for 5 minutes. Strain and serve when cool.

Joanna’s Organize, Maintain, Margarita:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Lime

Tablespoon of finely chopped ginger

Bar spoon of fig jam

Preparation: Add all ingredients to shaker. Add ice, shake and fine strain. Add candied ginger and/or a lime to garnish.