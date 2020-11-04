DuJour Navigation

There is a Dazzling Reopening in Chicago

The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago is back after a multi-million dollar renovation

Written by Lauren Watzich

With a new fall season comes a new Four Seasons. The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago has reopened with a new multi-million dollar look. Situated steps away from bustling Michigan Avenue, the five-star property debuts its largest renovation in 30 years, featuring a re-conceptualized lobby and lounge, new restaurant and bar, enhanced event spaces and newly designed specialty suites and apartments.

The Presidential Suite at the Four Seasons Chicago

Inside the revamped lobby designed by Houston-based design firm Rottet Studio, you’ll find an open floor plan outfitted in a bright color palette. An approachable New American restaurant overseen by James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer will dazzle hotel guests and locals alike. The rooms’ residential vibe, designed by San Francisco firm BAMO, makes for a warm and inviting stay.

 

