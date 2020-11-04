There is a Dazzling Reopening in Chicago

With a new fall season comes a new Four Seasons. The Four Seasons Hotel Chicago has reopened with a new multi-million dollar look. Situated steps away from bustling Michigan Avenue, the five-star property debuts its largest renovation in 30 years, featuring a re-conceptualized lobby and lounge, new restaurant and bar, enhanced event spaces and newly designed specialty suites and apartments.

Inside the revamped lobby designed by Houston-based design firm Rottet Studio, you’ll find an open floor plan outfitted in a bright color palette. An approachable New American restaurant overseen by James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathon Sawyer will dazzle hotel guests and locals alike. The rooms’ residential vibe, designed by San Francisco firm BAMO, makes for a warm and inviting stay.