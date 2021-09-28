Spend 24 Hours With William Li of The Hao Life

View the gallery

William Li, the co-founder of new modern Chinese wellness brand, The Hao Life, which is known for its herbal supplements and modern plant remedies, splits his time between New York City and the Berkshires. The former global brand president at Ralph Lauren Home is also the co-host of Lucky Chow, a public television series exploring unique pockets of Asian American culture. Born and raised in Manhattan’s Chinatown, Li is an authority in the design world, a seasoned and highly regarded media executive and television personality, a world traveler and foodie. When he’s not globetrotting, he can be found in his kitchen and garden with his husband, James, and their dogs Archie, Max and Gigi. We spent the day in the Berkshires with the entrepreneur to see what he got up to.