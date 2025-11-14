Serta Debuts Its iSeries NXG Mattress

Serta Simmons Bedding has launched the Serta iSeries NXG mattress collection offer immediate cooling, instant pressure relief and ideal support at accessible premium price points. The Serta iSeries NXG lineup includes a series of high-performance hybrid and all-foam models built for shoppers who expect more from their mattress. “The feedback from consumers was clear,” says Anne Edwards, Serta’s brand marketing SVP. “They were saying ‘I want to sleep cooler; I want to toss and turn less; I want a bed that has my back.’ We are thrilled to launch iSeries with cutting-edge technology and comfort that you can feel.”

The iSeries NXG line is offered in four comfort levels with each level available in an all-foam or hybrid construction from twin to king models. These mattresses feature a MaxCold cover for immediate cooling comfort, carbon fiber memory foam for exceptional pressure relief and temperature regulation and Serta’s NXG memory foam for responsive comfort and improved airflow.

In addition, Serta will join the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a float traveling down the streets of Manhattan to 34th Street on Thursday, November 27 to help kick off the holiday season alongside larger-than-life balloons, fantastical. This year’s parade will mark the first appearance of The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator, a brand new float designed to showcase the beloved Counting Sheep in a whimsical, family-friendly display. Made with signature nighttime ingredients, like stars, moons and cloud fluff, this whimsical machine helmed by Serta’s enthusiastic flock features multiple lighting and spinning effects that are sure to delight spectators on Thanksgiving morning.