Room Request! Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel

Set in Madrid’s stylish residential district of Chamberí, Santo Mauro, a Luxury Collection Hotel offers an opulent step back in time into a 19th-century mansion filled with a mix of period styles and global influences. Interiors have been overseen by noted designer Lorenzo Castillo, whose preference for rich fabrics and elegant antiques makes the 49 palatial rooms and suites—as well as libraries and a bijoux bar—feel like a welcoming home away from home. Three historic buildings—including horse stables that have been turned into light-filled rooms—are surrounded by lush gardens and make Santo Mauro a truly unique find. In public spaces, guests are surrounded by plush furnishings in rich green and gold velvet, Chinoiserie wall coverings and touches of the black lacquer and Qing Dynasty portraiture favored by the property’s past owners. The hotel’s new terrace (the 19th-century garden of the palace of the dukes of Santo Mauro) is a luxurious urban oasis in the city for cocktails and snacks al fresco, while epicures will love the fine dining at La Biblioteca de Santo Mauro. Be sure to enjoy an after-dinner drink at La Coctelería del Santo, where the clubby setting and convivial bartenders make for a perfect end to any day.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Fernando Nuñez Sánchez, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

102, our Luxury Suite, located on the first floor of the Main Palace building, right on the iconic corner of Zurbano and Caracas streets.

What makes it so special?

Thanks to its privileged location, it enjoys exceptional natural light and unbeatable views of the hotel gardens, making it a palatial retreat in the very heart of Madrid. This suite is easily recognizable thanks to its walls upholstered in a striking floral fabric by Gastón y Daniela, in a deep crimson tone. It’s a bold and sophisticated choice by interior designer Lorenzo Castillo, who has turned this room into one of the most iconic spaces in the palace. It is, without a doubt, a room with character—one that awakens emotion and leaves a lasting impression.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

It ranges between €1,750 and €2,500

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Secret Garden—an intimate, secluded space nestled within our historic gardens, available for private events or romantic evenings surrounded by greenery and charm. One of the spaces that fascinates me the most is the Chinese Salon, where oriental influences and antique pieces come together, reflecting the traveling, collector’s spirit of the 19th century.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

It’s hard to choose among so many gems, but I have a special fondness for Room 014, located in the former stables building. Its serene atmosphere and small English-style garden create a true oasis of calm—the perfect place to enjoy a quiet coffee or immerse myself in a good book. It’s a space that invites contemplation and stillness.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Beyond its century-long history as a residence for Madrid’s aristocracy, Palacio de Santo Mauro also served as the embassy for several nations—including Romania, Canada and the Philippines—becoming a key hub of diplomatic life in the Spanish capital. Today, it retains that aura of exclusivity and elegance that has defined it from the beginning.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

One of the most commented anecdotes among guests is that David Beckham chose Santo Mauro as his first home upon arriving in the Spanish capital to play for Real Madrid. A story that reinforces the hotel’s reputation as a refined, elegant and discreet haven for those seeking comfort and privacy.