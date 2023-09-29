Room Request! Virgin Hotel Edinburgh

Situated in the landmark India Buildings in Edinburgh’s Old Town a stone’s throw from Edinburgh Castle, the Virgin Hotels Edinburgh features 222 guest rooms and suites and an old meets new aesthetic. With views of Edinburgh Castle and across to the Royal Mile, the hotel has been infused with local city influences and modern touches while maintaining original Victorian era details to create a comfortable residential feel. The guest rooms span across ten floors with room types including Chamber King, Grand Chamber King, The Moroccan-inspired Kasbah Tamadot suite, Greyfriars Suite featuring immersive Old Town views and the property’s largest suite, Eve Branson Suite and Richard’s Flat. Three dining and drinking options include the brand’s flagship restaurant, bar and lounge, Commons Club, Eve and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The hotel worked with Visto Artwork to curate the art throughout the hotel which includes numerous artworks created by local artists alongside works inspired by the unique character of Scotland and the Scots.

DuJour spoke with Mafalda Albuquerque, the property’s general manager, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Grand Chamber Queen suite (India building, 901)

What makes it so special?

The wonderful two-chamber design, high ceilings, historical features combined with that modern Virgin Hotels design. The suite boasts views of Victoria street (one of the Scotland’s prettiest and most photographed streets).

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From £500

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The 19th century Cowgatehead church was transformed into our fantastic events venue Greyfriars hall.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We offer small gift bag offering little Scottish delights such as salted caramel chocolates from local Chocolatier Quirky with wrap design featuring artwork by Scottish illustrator Joy Nevada, Luxurious bath salts from Scottish Arran Aromatics or cute postcard with hand painted hotel picture by Jennifer Court (Scottish artist & illustrator).

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Eve Suite. It’s so romantic and different to all the other rooms in the hotel. The Eve suite is nestled in the bell tower of our Greyfriars Church and as such has so much architectural history that is then complemented with the modern touches of all our other rooms.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The portrait gallery leading to our Commons Club restaurant features art celebrating women from Scotland’s past and present (portraits of Mary Garden, Doris Zinkeisen, Muriel Spark, Annie Lennox and more).

What is another fun fact about the property?

We have a secret unicorn room located in India building turret featuring a wall painting by Studio Giftig, who created our wall design for Eve restaurant.