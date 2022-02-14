Room Request! The Beatrice

The streets of downtown Providence, Rhode Island are dotted with charming boutiques, warm wine bars and historic landmarks. While typically bustling with visitors during the warmer months, the colder seasons offer a more relaxed vibe. For a luxurious weekend getaway, newly opened hotel in Providence, The Beatrice, is an ideal home base. Situated within a few steps from the Providence River where you’ll find the RISD Museum and the famous WaterFire sculpture, this central location is perfect for discovering Providence.

The Beatrice has many perks but one of the most thoughtful luxury amenities can be found in the bathrooms of every guest room. Guests will find a Dyson supersonic hairdryer, heated towel rack and a heated toilet that make coming in from a day of exploring warm and inviting. Inspired by the hotel owner’s mother, Beatrice, the hotel caters to guest’s daily needs so your stay is as comfortable as if you were home.

Snag a reservation at the on-site Italian bar and restaurant, Bellini Providence, a new opening conceptualized by Ignazio Cipriani of the renowned Cipriani family, for a mouthwatering meal and a nightcap. From vegetarian options like eggplant fusilli alla norma to the veal scaloppine al limone, the carefully curated menu is thoughtful and delicious. With cozy booths, a warm design and authentic Italian cuisine, the new restaurant offers high-end hospitality paired with a welcoming atmosphere. If you are indulging in an after dinner drink, the espresso martini is a must. The decadent bar also serves the original Bellini cocktail made with fresh peach puree and Prosecco.

From art and shopping to food and cocktails, Providence has a colorful personality that can be effortlessly explored from The Beatrice. DuJour spoke with The Beatrice’s general manager Jennifer Curtin to find out the most requested room is at The Beatrice and more below.

What’s the most requested room at The Beatrice?

Room 402.

What makes The Beatrice so special?

It sits on the corner of the building looking out into the city skyline. On one side of the room you get a direct view of the historic Turks Head perching from the adjacent building, on the other side you look out at College Hill and Providence’s colonial architecture. The natural sunlight that beams in during the daytime makes for a cozy experience. If you have to mix work and pleasure while visiting, the desk conveniently sits right in front of the wall-to-wall window, making for a peaceful work environment.

What is the nightly rate?

Rates start at $250.

What room is your personal favorite and why?

Room 412. This Grand Double Queen room is extremely spacious and perfect for a girls weekend. In addition to the two plush Serta queen beds, it has two cozy lounge chairs and a side table located in a gorgeous bay window—perfect to relax and unwind in our Mascioni robes while enjoying a Bellini.

What special perk or amenity does The Beatrice offer that no one knows about?

For the those traveling with pets, we have chic pet bowls and beds that get placed in the room prior to arrival. We have also partnered with a local pet bakery, Jack’s Snacks, so every pup gets greeted with a homemade award-winning treat.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

We have a wing of six rooms on the top floor which includes the Barton Suite and our Executive King guest room. There is the ability to have all six rooms connect and make for an exclusive section of the hotel. They also happen to be located down the hall from where the rooftop lounge will be located.

What is a must-have menu item or cocktail at Bellini?

The Bellini goes without saying. Additionally, the burrata served with heirloom tomatoes is a must-have followed by the veal scaloppine al limone—it is tender, lemony and to die for!

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The lobby of the hotel used to be the alleyway in between the two buildings. When Paolino Properties purchased the building that the hotel now resides in, the alleyway was turned into what is now the hotel lobby. The lobby features the original exposed brick which complements the modern design so nicely.