Achieve Salon Grade Hair At Home Thanks to Dyson

Working from home can enhance your beauty routine, allowing you more time to indulge in an in-depth nighttime skincare regime and giving you the opportunity to try that luxe sheet mask, while you work. There are definitely some upsides to being quarantined to your home office during these trying times. But, other items on your beauty check-list may have fallen to the wayside. Hair is one of those aspects that is proving to be a challenge for women during the COVID-19 pandemic. With salons and spas closed, there is no where to get a blow out or a quick ‘do for that video conference you have scheduled. Luckily, Dyson has come to the rescue. No, Dyson is not offering at-home root touch-ups. But, the global technology company has added to its roster of stellar at-home hair tools with the launch of the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, giving you access to some serious technology from the comfort of your own home. Style you hair quickly and efficiently and end up with DryBar-quality locks.

The Dyson Airwrap™ styler launched globally in October 2018 and became one of the brand’s fastest-selling tools. Before that, the brand launched the luxurious Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer that changed lives with its impressive technology and speed. Now, after seven years and $32 million in research and development, the Dyson Corrale™ straightener is here to give you frizz-free and damage-free hair.

Applying excessive heat to hair has been known to reduce hair strength, gloss, and color. By utilizing its hair laboratories across the globe, Dyson employed teams of engineers and scientists to figure out how to straighten hair with heat, tension, and control, without damaging the strands. The discovery was that when you need to repeat the process of flattening your hair, over and over again, you will then damage your hair. Dyson developed and integrated unique flexing plates into the Dyson Corrale™ that mould to shape and gather the hair, allowing more of your hair to be evenly styled and straightened, reducing the reliance on heat. Dyson included three heat settings (330°F (165°C), 365°F (185°C) and 410°F (210°C)) in the new straightener that are specifically chosen to allow users to style at a lower temperature without comprising hair health or results. As with other Dyson hair tools, the Dyson Corrale™ features Intelligent Heat Control technology that communicates with a microprocessor to control the heating system and deliver the most accurate heating temperatures throughout use.

The science behind the new Dyson Corrale™ straightener is undeniable and unparalleled. But, the aesthetics of the product are pretty stellar, too. The four-cell lithium-ion battery delivers the same thermal performance of a corded product but, with cord-free functionality. Yes, cord-free. Take your straightener from the bathroom to your bedroom to your home office with ease. The chic charging dock fully recharges the Dyson Corrale™ in 70 minutes and provides 30 minutes of cord-free styling. You might not be traveling at the moment but, this hair tool has a flight mode that ensures the device meets air travel standards so you can pack in your luggage for a weekend getaway.

At $499.99, the Dyson Corrale™ is a luxury hair device that allows you to conveniently style your hair from home with salon-level results. Rid yourself of flyaways and frizz quickly and easily with this straightener. Plus, it will look really cute on your vanity.