Room Request! Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach

Those looking for a refined Miami getaway that offers peak relaxation and access to the best of South Beach should look no further than Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach. In addition to stylish décor, a nightly complimentary wine hour and an inviting rooftop pool and bar, the 96-room hotel recently launched a series of new programs. The Wellness Concierge offers guests discounts and complimentary classes from boutique fitness studios like Barry’s Bootcamp and Gotham Gym. The Palomar Plunge Club, in partnership with Miami Ice Club, brings the benefits of breathwork and ice baths with two plunge tubs located on the hotel’s rooftop. Additionally, Hotel Palomar makes it easy to explore South Beach, thanks to its fleet of complimentary bikes and neighborhood shuttle service.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s general manager, Jose Angulo, to learn more about the hotel.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

308, a King Premium Grand Corner Terrace, located on the third floor.

What makes it so special?

Located at the building’s point, this one-of-a-kind guest room features a private 800 square foot terrace with a large, comfy chaise and enough terrace furnishings to live your stay outside. It’s the perfect room to kick back, have a glass of wine and soak up the Sunset Harbour views. Inside, you’ll find a cozy 385-square-foot room with a plush king bed dressed in Frette linens, luxury bath goodies by Atelier Bloem and a 55″ Smart TV to catch up on your favorite shows. We want our guests to feel that while the vibrant energy of South Beach is just moments away, they’re cocooned from the chaos.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

From $400

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our private rooftop pool and two-tier 6,000 square-foot roof deck is truly an exceptional fresco hangout to take in the panoramic views of Miami’s skyline and waterways.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our King Premium Grand Corner Terrace. The wrap-around windows offer the most stunning views of Miami Beach and Sunset Harbour, with plenty of space to entertain friends or family members.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The hotel’s striking design is by legendary Miami architect and designer Kobi Karp, who wanted to create an iconic addition to the South Beach scene. Most might not know this, but the design takes its cue from Miami’s oceanic environment. Meant to resemble the hull of a private luxury yacht lifted on its side, our lobby incorporates art displays that resemble the ripples of the Atlantic Ocean. And While South Beach has a reputation for flashy glam, our Sunset Harbour location is an enchanting enclave that’s not your tourist’s typical Miami Beach. Situated at the junction of Miami’s Lincoln Road, our location is a gateway to Miami’s best-kept local scene, where trendy boutiques, unique waterfront dining and unforgettable sunsets are just steps away.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

To support Miami’s incredibly strong art community, we recently launched an Artist in Residence program to highlight local artists and offer guests an exclusive glimpse into the city’s dynamic art scene. For our first artist, we partnered with Milda Aleknaite, a South Florida-based artist who takes inspiration from the vibrant energy of South Florida’s unique environment. Her work can be seen from the porte cochere, lobby, and second, third, and fourth floors. The best part? All art from our artists in residence program will be available for sale directly through each artist.