Room Request! JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa

JW Marriott Crete Resort & Spa marks the brand’s debut in Greece, bringing a unique blend of luxury, service and holistic well-being experiences to the island of Crete. Stretching across 100 acres of stunning coastline, the property is located on the outskirts of Chania along Marathi Beach. Designed by architecture firm Block722, the resort features 160 rooms, suites and villas, many of which include private pools. Six restaurants include Cretan restaurant Anóee, an open-fire seaside restaurant; Fayi, the resort’s main restaurant offering a rich Mediterranean all-day menu; and Suncti, a seafront pool bar with cocktails, coffee and snacks. Onsite activities include harvesting in the JW Garden led by the island’s local farmers, cooking classes, cheesemaking, water sports, fishing, wine tasting and sunrise yoga.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Iosif Christakis, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Deluxe Suite

What makes it so special?

The Deluxe Suite features a king bed, sea views and your own private pool, located on the upper tiers of the resort. Guests love it because it offers a strong sense of privacy and uninterrupted views over the Aegean, so you can watch the sunrise or sunset from your own terrace without another soul in sight. The private pool is a big draw, of course, but it’s also the sense of calm and seclusion that keeps it at the top of everyone’s wish list.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From $600

What’s your favorite design element on property?

One of my favorite touches around the resort is our hand-laid stonework. Walking along the pathways and through the courtyards, you can really feel the care and craftsmanship that local artisans put into every stone. It’s more than just decoration- it’s like stepping into a story, where a piece of Crete’s history and tradition is woven into the very fabric of the hotel. And all around, lush greenery—olive trees, flowering plants and native shrubs—brings the grounds to life, making every stroll feel like a walk through a secret garden.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

While all of the rooms on the property feature impeccable design and stunning sea views, the two-level villa stands out as a personal favorite. Tucked away at the far end of the hotel, these villas offer complete privacy and truly uninterrupted views of the Aegean Sea. The layout is both luxurious and practical, with two bedrooms on separate levels, each with its own entrance, along with a spacious living room and a large outdoor patio. The patio includes sunbeds and a round dining table that seats eight, making it perfect for in-room dining with family or a group of friends. It’s the ultimate setting for relaxation and connection, surrounded by the beauty of the sea.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We offer is access to a hidden cave located just off the hotel’s beach. This ancient cave, dating back over 4,000 years, will soon be available exclusively to guests for one-of-a-kind wellness experiences. From one-off spa treatments to mindfulness sessions like sunset healing rituals, sound baths and morning stretches, it’s a serene and powerful space that offers a deep connection to the island’s natural beauty and history.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The resort is brilliantly sustainable. Every element was thoughtfully planned to work in harmony with the environment. The architecture uses optimal solar orientation, natural cross-ventilation, and deep pergolas inspired by Doric forms to naturally regulate temperature and reduce energy use. The property also generates renewable energy through photovoltaic panels, and it combines geothermal and solar systems- even capturing heat from air conditioning to supply hot water. Grey water is treated and recycled for irrigation, and the landscaping features only native, drought-resistant plants to conserve water and support local biodiversity. It is sustainability woven seamlessly into the guest experience.