View the gallery

The Montage Palmetto Bluff is a resort nestled on a nature preserve along the glorious May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The cottages, guest rooms, suites and village homes on the property have either a view of the river or the lagoon, both surrounded by century-old oak trees. The 20,000-acre property is just a 40-minute ride from the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport. That makes the hotel the perfect spot for a weekend getaway, whether romantic, corporate or with little ones (their Paintbox children’s program entertains guests ages 5 to 12 with a mix of games, crafts, movies and activities–my kids loved the secret agent scavenger hunt). With several onsite restaurants (including Octagon, River House and Buffalo’s), three pools, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, tennis center with eight tennis courts, two bocce courts, six pickleball courts, one basketball court and and Spa Montage, there are lots of attractions to keep you busy.

And that’s without all of the recreational activities on the scenic May River: stand-up paddle boarding, canoeing, fishing and dolphin tours. The unique Southern landscape at Montage Palmetto Bluff provides endless opportunities for getting in touch with nature. With over 200 species of birds on property and growing (the bird sanctuary is home to blue herons, egrets, wood storks and the occasional bald eagle), alligators and Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins that live in the waters year-round (and can often be seen while kayaking or paddle boarding in the May River), there is so much to see and hear.

The property’s new Duffy Boat EcoTour is led by resident naturalist, Cassie Beato, and allows guests to experience the beauty of the luxury resort’s surroundings and immerse themselves in its 20,000 sprawling acres of pristine land and 32 miles of majestic waterfront. Glide along the lagoon waterways and soak in the scenic views of the flora and fauna while learning about the local ecology and history of the region.

The resort’s Well Living program is a year-long celebration with each month dedicated to an array of experiences to inspire guests to focus on a life well lived. For Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, 25 percent of net revenue of every pink ribbon oyster ordered at Octagon restaurant will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A full menu of specialty and custom cocktails all month long at Hush, the property’s speakeasy-inspired lounge and intimate bar. All proceeds will go to benefit Pledge the Pink Foundation.