Observant and Provocative Art in Chicago

On view from September 19, 2021 through January 24, 2022 at The Art Institute in Chicago is an exhibition of conceptual artist Barbara Kruger, Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You. Known for her use of visuals and provocative text crafted to expose and undermine the power dynamics of identity, desire and consumerism, the full breadth of Kruger’s career is highlighted here—from early and rarely seen “pasteups” to immersive digital productions.

Works on vinyl, site-specific installations, animations and multichannel video installations will transcend the traditional exhibition space and extend into the museum’s public spaces and the city beyond.