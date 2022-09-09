RH Guesthouse New York Opens Downtown

View the gallery

RH has opened RH Guesthouse New York, a first-of-its-kind hospitality experience for travelers seeking privacy and luxury. Accessed through a secure private entrance, the property features just six guest rooms, three guest suites and RH chairman & CEO Gary Friedman‘s private residence occupying the entire top floor, which is sometimes available for booking. Located in the Meatpacking District and only steps from the RH New York gallery, RH Guesthouse occupies a restored and reimagined triangular loft building constructed in 1887. Each of the guest rooms and suites include two full bathrooms (clad in warm, vein-matched Italian travertine slabs), a freshly stocked gourmet pantry, an in-room gym and exclusive use of the private rooftop garden, pool and dining terrace. The décor features European-oak, south-facing soundproof windows, architectural lighting and the beds are by Dutch brand FreshBed, a scientifically-designed bed system that regulates air quality, temperature and humidity in the bed for optimal sleep. “The RH Guesthouse has been designed through a lens of privacy and luxury,” says Friedman. “We believe privacy is going to become a large and important market, and the RH Guesthouse has an opportunity to define that new market with an unseen-before level of design, quality and hospitality.” The Dining Room & Terrace serves wood-grilled dishes like Australian Wagyu ribeye, rotisserie chicken and a wood-grilled avocado with 15 grams of Petrossian Imperial Kaluga Caviar on top. The Champagne & Caviar Bar, located in the Guesthouse cellar, is a 32-seat experience serving the highest grades of Petrossian caviar and a curated list of some of the world’s finest champagnes.