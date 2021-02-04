Meet New York-Based Interior Designer Olivia Stutz

New York-based interior designer Olivia Stutz garnered a lot of attention for the colorful, playful family Tribeca apartment she designed for Paintbox nail studio founder Elle Langston and her family last year. Having studied interior architecture at UC Berkeley, Stutz started her career at Restoration Hardware’s San Francisco headquarters before moving to New York to work with private clients. “People turn to me for projects emulating this full-of-life and color style achieved through modern art and one-of-a-kind, imaginative pieces of furniture,” she explains.

What are your current influences?

My renewed interest in the Memphis Movement has also taken on a life of its own; clients come to me inspired by my knowledge and understanding of that design era.

What are some of your favorite décor purveyors?

I am highly committed to sourcing furniture from artisans within the U.S. and have found amazing makers in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. I am a huge lover of FJ Hakimian for their rug selection, particularly their Tuareg Mat rugs. In terms of wall coverings, I turn to Kamp Studios for their highly covetable plaster work.

Is there one design element that you always incorporate into a project?

A standout piece of art or sculpture. Fresh flowers and plants to make the space feel complete and lived in.