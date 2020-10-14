Shop in Style at RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village

Lifestyle brand RH has just opened the doors to a Marin County flagship in Corte Madera. RH Marin, The Gallery at the Village blends home furnishings retail with hospitality. Spanning nearly 60,000 square feet, the location has dedicated ample space to show off its RH Interiors, Modern and Outdoor collections, as well as an RH Interior Design Firm & Atelier providing professional design services.

Upon arrival, guests are met by a charcoal gray Venetian plaster exterior with glass-and-steel French doors that open onto verdant garden courtyards and terraces surrounded by stunning olive trees.

An outdoor rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the San Francisco bay showcases sculptural evergreens and offers year-round dining in a skylit garden beneath retractable glass walls and gleaming crystal chandeliers.