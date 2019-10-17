Architectural Trends Are Heating Up Worldwide

“Interest in modern or modernist architecture is more evident than ever, with more new homes being designed and built in this style in the Hamptons, across the country, and internationally,” says Nick Martin, a Hamptons-based architect who designs luxury estates and other high-end spaces in New York, the Caribbean, and Portugal.

Traditional styles of architecture “created homes that are inconsistent with the way people live today,” says Greg Truen, director at SAOTA, an award-winning architecture firm based in Cape Town, South Africa, that designs thoroughly modern houses across North America, Africa, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Asia. “Contemporary architecture allows much more meaningful connections with views, external spaces, and gardens.”

In Bali, SAOTA—mindful of the tropical climate—created a resort-inspired split-level indoor-outdoor retreat with covered outdoor spaces, pavilions, and terraces. A stone plinth on a modern home built into a Cape Town mountainside is topped by a vertically slatted aluminum box with a bark-esque finish that lets natural light filter like a large shade tree over a mid-level terrace.

Though the first modernist villas emerged in 1930s Europe (followed quickly by others elsewhere), traditional designs still dominated. In the past decade, contemporary architecture came to the fore in places like California, South Florida, and South Africa, where indoor and outdoor living can be integrated more easily.