Bearaby Celebrates Its Seventh Anniversary

It’s surprising to think that 2025 marks only the sevent birthday of the home wellness brand Bearaby because, frankly, we can’t quite remember what life was like before it.

The company was founded by Dr. Kathrin Hamm, a former economist who worked at the World Bank and Harvard Business School. She started Bearaby with an emphasis on plastic-free knitted weighted blankets which Hamm discovered helped with sleep. The 25-pound Tree Napper, made of Tencel, remains a staple of our nightly sleep ritual, even if it sometimes is challenging to pull onto the bed if for some reason it’s fallen on the floor.

In just a few years, Bearaby has expanded into other calming products, including weighted throws and heated neck wraps. But we suggest you pay some attention to a few other products, most notably the sleep mask which now comes in two versions. First, the cooling Tree Dreamer, which is made of Tencel and blocks out all light and the more recent addition of the gently weighted Terraclay Dreamer, a therapeutic, “tension-melting” material. Then, the Cuddler, a 75-inch body pillow made of Melofoam that forms to the shape of your body. And, the cotton-knit Weighted Stuffed Animals. Choose from Cody Cow, Benji Bear, Remi Rabbit, Elli Elephant, Daisy Dino, Suzy Sloth and Darcy Dog. They’re great for anxiety, and you don’t even have to worry about pretending to order one for a child. Go ahead and get one for yourself.