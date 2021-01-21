Jake Arnold Shares Design Inspiration and His Top Tip

Jake Arnold didn’t let a lack of formal design training stop him from starting his own design studio this year. After designing homes for actors Julianne Hough and Aaron Paul and masterminding spaces for aesthetician Shani Darden’s new Beverly Hills skin clinic and Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings headquarters in Los Angeles, it was time. “In terms of clients, my dream scenario is always a high level of collaboration,” explains the English-born designer. “I love when clients come with ideas but are also interested in exploring and expanding on those ideas together.” Below, Jake Arnold shares a few of his top interior design tips and trends.

What are your current influences?

I’m really drawn to a mix of influences and like the mix of elements that are more traditional or heritage with things that are more contemporary or minimal.

What are some of your favorite décor purveyors?

I love sourcing from 1stDibs, Kneedler Fauchère, Portola Paints, Galerie Half, Obsolete, Lief and C.J. Peters. I also do a lot of custom work for my clients.

Is there one design element that you always incorporate into a project?

Trees indoors. Always.