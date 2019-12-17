Tour Aaron Paul's Stylish $2.19 Million Home The former Breaking Bad actor has listed his stunning residence located near Chateau Marmont

Written by Traci Newman-Perry

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul's Spanish-style home is on the market for $2.19 million. Paul and his wife purchased the home back in 2012. Located above the Sunset Strip, this residence is just a short stroll away from the iconic Chateau Marmont. Listed with Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass, the newly-staged, stylish West Hollywood home once lived in by Brad Pitt (check out this picture from the 90s).



Overlooking all of West Hollywood, this stunning home offers more than just a celebrity roster of former owners. You'll find spectacular views that span to downtown Los Angeles, and an interior that is ideal for entertaining. Through the foyer is the main level's spacious living area with a fireplace, kitchen with sub-zero and Viking appliances, and bright dining room with access to the home's backyard. Steps lead to a tranquil outdoor seating area with a fountain and fire pit. The second story features three bedrooms, including a master suite with a generous closet, full bath, hardwood flooring and access to an expansive balcony. Complete with a den, movie screening room and bar area on the lower level, this abode provides the ultimate setting to relax and entertain.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $2.19 million estate listed by Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith, David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners.