Breitling’s Georges Kern Releases a Redesigned Chronomat

Capitalizing on its signature 1980s design, Breitling’s iconic Chronomat timepiece has been redesigned with a modern update this year and reintroduced as the first-ever Chronomat for women. “It is sporty yet elegant and, while its roots are in the 1980s, this timepiece is dedicated to innovative women of today,” says Breitling CEO Georges Kern. “The Chronomat influenced the industry for many years, and its name and some of the design elements are absolutely iconic.”

Offered in a variety of steel and 18-karat red gold cases with diamond-set bezels and indexes and special lacquered dials, the watches are available in two sizes: 32mm and 36mm. Breitling has reinvented a symbol of style with the Chronomat, executing the perfect blend of masculine and feminine design with traditional luxury. “For today’s woman, a watch needs to be comfortable, durable and versatile,” says Kern. “They are looking for a watch that accompanies their active lifestyle, a watch they can wear for any occasion, from business meetings to the beach.”