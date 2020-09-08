Virgil Abloh and Mercedes-Benz Are Making Exclusive Artwork

Between the success of his streetwear label, Off-White™, and the debut of his imaginative spring 2021 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh continues to shake up the fashion industry. Soon, the influential multi-hyphenate will unveil something new—and it’s sure to take fans on a ride. Merging the fashion and art worlds with automotive, Abloh and Mercedes-Benz have teamed up for a special initiative called Project Geländewagen, to create unique artwork from the German automaker’s iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

At 4:00pm CT on September 8, 2020, the secretive artwork, which represents a new vision of luxury that is defined by the sharing of ideas, will be rolled out digitally to a global audience. Following the launch, a one of a kind home-scale replica of the artwork will be auctioned off to a lucky bidder who will also receive exclusive access to the designers. Most importantly, all proceeds from the auction will benefit a charity that supports the arts.

“Mercedes-Benz is a brand that stands for luxury and exceptional performance,” says Abloh. “Truly a perfect chassis to interject modern artists’ ideas of what the future can be stylistically, within conceptual car design.”

Gorden Wagener, project co-creator and chief design officer for Daimler AG, explains that “Mercedes-Benz is much more than a luxury carmaker, it is a design brand and luxury label.” He adds that the duo is “set to create something unseen.”

One thing is for certain, we are buckling up ahead of this collaboration.