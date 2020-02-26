There Will Be Judd

Opening March 1 and on view through July 11, the Museum of Modern Art presents a landmark exhibition of American artist Donald Judd, the first of its kind in the United States in 30 years. The show of 70 paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints is exhibited chronologically and is full of his iconic sculptures from the 1970s. “Half a century after Judd established himself as a leading figure of his time, there remains a great deal to discover,” curator Ann Temkin has said. “MoMA’s presentation covers the full arc of his career, aiming to reveal its largely unexpected variety and complexity.”

Judd’s 3D sculptural works include colorful stacks, hollow boxes and progressions made out of fabricated plastics and metals. “Don’s work remains as vital today as it was when he created it. We appreciate MoMA providing the opportunity for a new generation to engage with his work in New York,” said Rainer Judd, president of the Judd Foundation, which was formed in order to preserve her father’s installations in New York City and Marfa, Texas.